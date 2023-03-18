Pension reform: in Rodez, the challenge does not weaken

The movement against pension reform has highlighted the mobilization of smaller municipalities and medium-sized towns. A peripheral France which intends not to remain in the shade and to express itself, evoking its feeling of downgrading. Report in Rodez.

Ninth city tour in Rodez (Aveyron), Saturday March 18. They are less numerous, but still there. They are students or teachers, like Corine Besterbecq, 56, present at each event. “I am scandalized by this way of deciding not to vote, insofar as we understood that the vote would be unfavorable. This is not democracy, that”, she comments. In the streets, the demonstrators are widely supported by the population.

“We are often at the bottom, we are rarely listened to”

Since the start of the mobilization, the Ruthenians have made themselves heard. They were more than 14,000 demonstrators on March 7, while the city has only 24,000 inhabitants. Aveyron is the department of Occitanie where the unemployment rate is the lowest. However, these men and women, employees or already retired, often express a feeling of abandonment. “We are in rural areas, in addition we are often at the bottom, we are rarely listened to. And I think people are now a bit fed up with all that”says Véronique, a 55-year-old caregiver.