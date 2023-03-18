Pension reform: new gatherings planned

After the activation of 49.3 and before the tabling of motions of censure against the government, opponents of the pension reform intend to use this weekend to express their anger, with rallies, strikes and trash cans piling up.

In the wake of Elisabeth Borne’s appeal to Article 49.3 of the Constitution, which allows the adoption of a text without a vote, except for a motion of censure, the inter-union called on Thursday for rallies this weekend, as well as to a 9ᵉ day of strikes and demonstrations on March 23.

At least two refineries, that of PetroIneos in Lavéra (Bouches-du-Rhône) and the Normandy refinery of TotalEnergies in Gonfreville-l’Orcher (Manche), could be shut down no later than Monday March 20, according to the CGT. Until now, the strikers had contented themselves with blocking fuel shipments, but the refineries continued to produce.

The Minister of Industry Roland Lescure hinted this Saturday, March 18 that the government could make requisitions in the event of the shutdown of these installations.

Considered requisitions

Asked about a risk of fuel shortage, the minister replied on France Info: “We showed in the fall that we knew how to take our responsibilities there again, we will take them”in reference to the requisitions then taken to unblock oil sites during wage strikes.

He indicated that such measures were “being deployed” with the Parisian garbage collectors. In the capital, 10,000 tonnes of trash are still piling up on the sidewalks, according to the town hall.

Gatherings are planned throughout the weekend, in the capital and in the regions, at the call of regional unions of trade unions, in particular the CGT, or various organizations: place d’Italie in Paris at 6 p.m., at Montpellier, Marseilles, Brest, Toulon etc. Not to mention the spontaneous gatherings.

Thus, Thursday and Friday evening, thousands of people gathered at Place de la Concorde in Paris, a few hundred meters from the National Assembly and the Elysée. The opposition to the reform took a more radical turn there on Friday evening, carried by young activists tired of the weekly processions and ready to do battle.

Hundreds of people clashed with the police in small groups, throwing projectiles. The place was completely evacuated around 9:30 p.m. According to the police headquarters, 61 people were arrested there.

36 arrests in Lyon

In Lyon, the town hall of the 4th arrondissement was targeted, still on Friday evening, during a rally which gave rise to several degradations in the city center. The police arrested 36 people, according to the prefecture.

Other demonstrations took place peacefully. In Lille, for example, Muriel and Dany Bruneau, housekeeper and truck driver, demonstrated for the first time against this reform, arm in arm.

“We have the impression that it is no longer a democracy, we wonder what the deputies are for”explained Muriel, 56 years old. “I see in Belgium the guys who get into their truck at 68, they can no longer load them. It raises security issues. I don’t see myself like that.”, Danny added. The couple « sait » that he will not have “A Wonderful Retreat” but he “would like to be able to use it”.