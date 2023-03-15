Pension reform: the government still far from having an assured majority in the Assembly

According to our estimate, between 262 and 285 deputies say they are now ready to vote for the government text. If the absolute majority in the National Assembly is currently 287 deputies, this could decrease due to abstentions.

Will pass? Will not pass? Thursday promises to be decisive, and to say the least uncertain, for the government’s pension reform. While the joint committee has reached an agreement on the text to be voted on tomorrow in the Senate and the National Assembly, the executive must face opposition from the streets while seeking an absolute majority in the Palais- Bourbon.

The importance of abstention in the hemicycle

According to our estimates, between 262 and 285 deputies say they are now ready to vote for the pension reform. Its adoption in the National Assembly could therefore be played out in a pocket handkerchief. If we take the low range of our estimate, namely 262 deputies, including 240 from the majority (9 abstentions and 1 vote against) and 22 from the LRs, the reform is not adopted.

Indeed, the estimated majority for this vote is 287 deputies at present. However, some elected officials will abstain or will not be present, which should lower this mark.

Estimated number of deputies who will vote for the pension reform on March 14, 2023. © BFMTV

In the event of a high range, namely 285 deputies according to our estimate, i.e. 245 majority deputies (4 abstentions and 1 vote against), 39 LR deputies (all the undecided would then vote for the reform) and 1 non-registered deputy. The reform would then pass.

According to our BFMTV counter, stopped this Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., 224 deputies declare themselves certain to vote for the reform, for an absolute majority estimated at 287 votes.