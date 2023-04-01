Pension reform: the mobilization in Vire, in Calvados, took place “calmly” according to the prefecture

More than 3,000 people demonstrated “calmly” on Saturday in the streets of Vire, in Calvados, against the pension reform. This Norman town was chosen for this gathering because it is the constituency in which the Prime Minister was elected MP.

The mobilization organized on Saturday April 1 against the pension reform in Vire, in Calvados, brought together 3,100 people, learned franceinfo via a press release from the prefecture. The CGT speaks for its part of 6,000 demonstrators. If the inter-union has chosen to demonstrate in this Norman city, it is because it is the stronghold of Elisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister, elected deputy in this constituency during the last legislative elections.

The prefecture also claims that the “demonstration took place in peace” and that she has “follow the route planned and concerted with the inter-union”. “No degradation was observed”, according to the prefecture. Still according to the same source, checks were carried out and allowed “the seizure of several objects that can be used as weapons by destination (hammers, baseball bats, paving stones…)” giving rise to “four legal proceedings”.

Finally, the press release specifies that at the end of the mobilization, “a minority group of individuals, most of whom had their faces hidden, headed for the town hall trying to force the device put in place by the police”. Tensions also reported by France Blue Normandy who wrote on Twitter: “End of tense demonstration, but still under control next to the town hall of Vire“.

The prefecture adds that“After issuing the usual warnings, the mobile gendarmes had to use a single tear gas canister to disperse the individuals seeking contact.”