Pension reform: the spring of the unions

“I’d rather lose a few days’ wages by going on strike than struggling for two more years. » It has been three weeks since before each demonstration against the pension reform, Patrick Misiewicz, storekeeper for a large furniture brand in Belfort, puts on the red vest of the Force Ouvrière union. At 58, despite a family history marked by union involvement in the Peugeot factories in the region, the child from the country of Montbéliard had never really thought of taking his card, and it was without a label that he had been elected staff representative on his company’s CSE.

“The pension movement obviously played a part in my decision. I’m already shattered and I don’t see myself going until 62. So 64 years old… Between deteriorating working conditions, lack of consideration, wages that don’t increase and inflation, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I also understood that it was difficult to fight inequalities alone. »

“The trade union movement is back”, prophesied the secretary general of the CFDT, Laurent Berger, from Albi in February, his counterpart of the CGT, Philippe Martinez, on the same plateau, nodding. The leaders of France’s two largest trade unions shoulder to shoulder, behind the same banner, their comrades from the six other main organizations at their side: we had not taken such a photo since 2010 – it was already against a plan to reform the back