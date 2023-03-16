Pension: The deadline for this important payment is still in March

Berlin.

Voluntary amounts for the 2022 pension insurance can still be paid until the end of March. Who should not miss this deadline.

If you still want to pay a voluntary amount into your statutory pension insurance, you had better hurry. Payments for 2022 can still be made until March 31st. The Deutsche pension insurance federal government (DRV).

Die voluntary amounts contribute to the acquisition and maintenance of the pension entitlement. In addition, the future pension can be increased in this way.

According to the DRV, the deadline should be used in particular by people who “secure their entitlement to a pension due to reduced earning capacity through voluntary contributions or gaps in the insurance history want to close”.

Voluntary amounts can still be paid into the 2022 pension scheme until the end of March. Photo: Marijan Murat/dpa













Voluntary pension amounts: How it works

Amounts of at least EUR 96.72 and a maximum of EUR 1320.60 can be paid retrospectively per month for the year 2022. It is not between the states distinguished.





It is transferred to the responsible pension insurance company. Account details are usually available on the carrier’s website. If you are unsure which insurance company you are with, you can do that annual pension information remove.

It is important: When making a transfer, the subject should include the insurance number and the period for which the contributions are to apply. When the transfer is received, the insurance company issues a contribution statement.

Voluntary pension amounts: who is eligible?

All people living in Germany can pay the voluntary amounts if they are not employed and are at least 16 years old. Germans who im Abroad live can also make the payments.

Who a preferred old-age pension can also pay voluntary contributions up to the regular retirement age and thus further increase the pension. about one online calculator it can be calculated how the voluntary payments can increase the old-age pension. (ari)

