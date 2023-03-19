Pensions: Bruno Le Maire justifies the use of 49.3 by the “indispensable” and “financial” nature of the reform

The Minister of Economy and Finance pleaded for 49.3 with the executive, assuring that the government “could not play a coin toss” when a reform “so essential is at stake”.

“We make sure it passes. It is an essential text, major for our great financial balances”, he added, on France 3in the show Sunday in politics. “Now that interest rates are rising because we need to bring inflation down…it would be irresponsible to let the debt explode.”

“Yes, this reform also has a financial character”

“Yes this reform also has a financial character, yes it must ensure the balance of the accounts”, he added after being questioned on the fact that the government had rather defended a reform of “social justice” during the presentation of the text.

“I cannot let it be said that the government would have shown any authoritarianism whatsoever” on the pension reform, further defended the Minister of Economy and Finance.

“I was for us to take responsibility” by using a 49.3, he said.

“Let everyone take their responsibilities”

According to him, the majority cannot “be held responsible” for the course of events. The Nupes “has not ceased to use parliamentary means to block the vote” and certain Republican deputies have shown “total inconsistency”.

Saturday, in an interview with Parisian, the Minister of Economy and Finance called on his former Republican colleagues to “recover their spirits”. After the use of 49.3 failing to have a sufficient majority to pass the law against the pension reform, the minister asked the LRs to “abandon all political postures”.

Regarding the two motions of censure which must be examined on Monday, Bruno Le Maire affirmed that everyone must take “his responsibilities”. “We have collectively made the choice to engage the government’s responsibility. We cannot make a heavier political decision than that,” he concluded.