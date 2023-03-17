Pensions: Charles de Courson, “the soldier monk” of the Assembly who wants to bring down the government

The centrist, whose work is highly recognized within the Palais-Bourbon, was at the forefront to table a motion of censure against the government of Elisabeth Borne. This supporter of the good management of public funds, to whom we know “no leisure”, now looks like a UFO in the National Assembly.

Little known but highly esteemed by his colleagues. MP Charles de Courson has caused a sensation in recent days by announcing the launch of a cross-partisan motion of censure in the hope of bringing down Élisabeth Borne on the pension reform.

Nicknamed the “monk of public finances” by several of his colleagues, he was first elected to the National Assembly 3 decades ago. A rarity in a hemicycle that has been deeply overhauled in recent years, his career ticks all the boxes of the cursus honorum.

“Taste of Others”

Coming from a family of parliamentarians for more than 2 centuries – his father was resistant and his grandfather was one of the 80 deputies to refuse to grant full powers to Marshal Pétain “, before dying in a concentration camp – the 70-year-old centrist has dedicated his life to fiscal orthodoxy.

Passed by Essec and Ena, this senior official, who began his career at the Court of Auditors in 1983, never hesitated about his destiny.

“I have always had a taste for others, which explains my early career as a civil servant, before finally branching off into politics”, he explained to us during François Hollande’s five-year term.

Before adding: “life is only a conjunction of taste and opportunity”.

Elected in 1993 “without any merit”

His was decided between 1986, when he joined the cabinet of Alain Madelin, then Minister of Industry. One of his colleagues at the Court of Auditors had noticed the young man, then mayor of a small town in the Marne, and a big fan of Raymond Barre.

Among his feats of arms, that of having reduced the budget of the Ministry of Defense by 15%, to the great displeasure of the civil servants of the time. Charles de Courson arrived at the Assembly in 1993 in the midst of a wave of the right under the label UDF (the ancestor of the Modem), after having failed for the first time in 1988.

“I had no merit, even a donkey with the right logo on the poster would have been elected at that time”, he confided in the columns of the magazine Charles in 2016.

Motion of censure against de Villepin

He will never leave the hemicycle again, in which he claims to work more than 100 hours a week and very quickly imposes his obsession: that of the good management of public funds. It was in 1996 that he stood out with an amendment to remove the tax benefit for single people. This is only the very first of a long list that has made him the tax beast of Bercy for years.

Very respected on all the benches of the hemicycle, his star faded in 2006 after having voted the motion of censure of the left against Dominique de Villepin.

“I received congratulations from Nicolas Sarkozy at the time,” he said. entrusts several years later.

Upset Nicolas Sarkozy

A few months later, the centrist wrote François Bayrou’s campaign program, before calling for a white vote in the second round and moving away from Bérnais. Without making any gift to the new president a few months later: he crossed swords for a long time with the government of François Fillon on the terms of the tax shield which the new tenant of the Elysée had made the alpha and omega of his policy.

In 2013, Charles de Courson passed the media sound barrier by becoming the president of the commission of inquiry into the Cahuzac affair and accused François Hollande of having been aware of the tax situation of his former minister. Before becoming in 2016 one of the few on the right of the hemicycle to oppose the forfeiture of nationality after the attacks in Paris.

While sometimes doubting its own usefulness.

“When we see the time we spend working on bills and what is retained at the end in the text, we sometimes say to ourselves that it takes a lot of effort for a minor result”, he explained to us. in 2017.

“Below the hourly minimum wage”

In the midst of the Macronist wave, he is one of the rare centrists to save his skin, without hesitating a few weeks earlier to throw a stone into the pond by demanding an increase in the parliamentary allowance from 5,600 euros net to 9,000 euros net.

“At a dinner of my classmates from ESSEC, I was asked how much I earned. When I explained the amount of my parliamentary allowance, all the guests burst out laughing. As I still have my file payroll with me, I show them. They were flabbergasted. If I calculate what I earn per hour worked, I am

below the hourly minimum wage”.

In an Assembly deeply renewed during the last two terms of office, Charles de Courson now looks like a UFO with his outdated style and an ascetic way of life focused solely on politics. “I don’t know of any hobbies for him,” one of his collaborators told us in 2018.

“We need strong people”

Which does not prevent him from dreaming a little. Last summer during the election of the chairman of the finance committee, Charles de Courson would have seen himself number 1, before finally retiring, to avoid being elected by the votes of the RN. It is finally Éric Coquerel, the LFI candidate who wins. What push Jean-Luc Mélenchon to pick up his phone and thank him.

A little more discreet in recent years, the centrist has regained color in the media during the debates on pensions by demanding the end of the presidential pension scheme, which provides a monthly allowance of 6,000 euros for former heads of state.

He has carried the blow in recent days by announcing the filing of a cross-partisan motion of censure against Élisabeth Borne after having drawn 49.3 on pension reform.

Last stand

Charles de Courson is not however a follower of the blows of brilliance and the strategy of the tension in the National Assembly of the insubordinates.

“You need tough people who say, ‘Enough, shut up!’ There is no democracy without order”, he judged in the columns of the Parisian last summer.

But in the end, Elisabeth Borne and her 49.3 this Thursday afternoon got the better of her reluctance to overturn the table. “This is a sign of the failure of this government and a deep democratic denial,” said the centrist on BFMTV this Friday morning. A last feat of arms? Maybe. “I believe that one should no longer be able to be a deputy candidate for deputy or for the Senate after 70 years”, explained the centrist to us in 2018.