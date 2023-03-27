Pensions: Elisabeth Borne seeks a way out of the crisis before the 10th day of action on Tuesday

On the eve of a tenth day of mobilization against the pension reform, the executive is still trying to find a way out of the crisis, in an increasingly deleterious and violent climate. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne reached out to trade unions and political parties on Sunday March 26 to “to calm down”. But on the unions and opposition side, we continue to call for the withdrawal – or a « pause » – reform.

“I am at the disposal of the social partners. We have to find the right path: are these bilateral meetings, an inter-union? We need to calm down. And that we can resume work on all these sites. hardship, professional retraining etc., launched the Prime Minister in an interview with AFP.

The head of government has planned a slot in her agenda to possibly receive trade union organizations and employers’ organizations in the week of April 10. Charged by Emmanuel Macron with building a government program and a legislative program, Elisabeth Borne also specifies that she will ” deploy “ to do this a « plan d’action » over the next three weeks “which mobilizes all the actors who want to advance (the) country”.

Pensions: what if Emmanuel Macron offered himself a way out with article 10 of the Constitution?

To do this, Elisabeth Borne will open Monday a vast sequence of consultations spread over three weeks, with parliamentarians, political parties, representatives of local elected officials and social partners if they wish. This « plan d’action » will first be detailed at noon to Emmanuel Macron, then, still at the Elysée, to the majority executives, including the bosses of parliamentary groups, party leaders and some members of government.

The Prime Minister must also meet in the afternoon with the chairmen of the committee at the Assembly, then will continue on Tuesday with the presidents of the Senate Gérard Larcher and of the Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet. In game: sketch a “legislative program” of texts, making sure to build on them “upstream majorities” and thus avoid having to resort to a new 49.3.

Because the challenge to the pension reform continued in several cities on Saturday, with processions bringing together a few hundred people. Of the “proximity gatherings” encouraged by the inter-union before a new big day of mobilization on Tuesday, with in particular a Parisian procession which will parade from the Place de la République to Nation.

The IGPN seized of 17 investigations

In Ile-de-France, RER traffic is expected “very disturbed” Tuesday, with one in two trains on lines A and B, according to the RATP. In the metro, passenger frequencies will be reduced on most lines, some of which will close earlier than usual. SNCF traffic forecasts will be known on Monday.

In the capital, where garbage collectors have been on strike for more than 20 days, the volume of uncollected waste was down on Sunday with 7,828 tonnes still outstanding.

Several questions surround Tuesday’s day of action. Will it follow in the wake of the previous one, marked by a rebound in mobilization, with between 1.09 million (Beauvau) and 3.5 million (CGT) participants?

“They clashed with us one by one for half an hour”: the story of one of the young people insulted by the Brav-M

And will there be new violence, in a very tense general climate, like the clashes around the basins this Saturday in Sainte-Soline, which left dozens of injured on the side of the police like demonstrators, with a member of the procession between life and death on Sunday?

The Council of Europe is alarmed by a “excessive use of force” and critics focus on the BRAV-M, a motorcycle unit responsible for maintaining order in the capital and whose dissolution is not yet “not on the agenda”according to the prefect of police Laurent Nuñez.

In total, the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN) has been seized of 17 judicial investigations since the first national day of mobilization against the pension reform in January, its director said on Sunday.

“Willingness to Disorder”

Faced with this general hardening, the power blames some of its opponents. “Those who today fire mortars and try to set fires” public buildings, “have a will to disorder”said Sunday the Minister of Labor, Olivier Dussopt, during the political program of France Inter / France Televisions and “Le Monde”.

“These are people who respect nothing, certainly not human life”added the President of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, evoking on the set of the Grand Jury RTL / Le Figaro / LCI the threats “abominable” that she and other majority elected representatives have received recently.

“Those who protest are angry, we need to hear them”, said government spokesman Olivier Véran in the “Journal du dimanche”. Nothing to see with “the rebels who come to sow chaos in the country”.

Salomé Saqué: 49.3, “it’s the straw that broke the camel’s back after six years of a policy against young people”

Argument returned by the secretary general of the CFDT, Laurent Berger, who recalls in an interview with the magazine “Le Grand Continent” that the pension reform aims to generate “barely 10 billion euros in savings” and judge “absurd to risk sinking France into chaos for so little”. Last week, he had suggested putting retirement “on break”.

The president of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, for his part accused the executive of “speculate on violence”. And Jean-Luc Mélenchon asked for the ” withdrawal “ or a ” overhaul “ pension reform and the departure of the Prime Minister to get out of the political crisis. “Do we need appeasement? Of course, and there is a very simple way to get it, which is to remove the text”, he estimated on LCI. But for Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Emmanuel Macron “what he wants is to humiliate, he wants to have the last word”he reproached the President of the Republic.