Pensions: for Le Pen, Macron is “more and more alone” and Borne “comes pulverized” from the sequence

The head of the RN deputies denounced the words of the head of state, believing that he had “lost all sense of reality” and that he was “more and more alone”.

Shortly after Emmanuel Macron’s television interview, Marine Le Pen spoke to the press on Wednesday and considered that the president is “an increasingly lonely man”, when his Prime Minister comes out “pulverized” from the adoption of the pension reform.

For the leader of the deputies of the National Rally in the National Assembly, Emmanuel Macron is a “man apparently more and more alone, who seems to have lost all sense of reality, without contact with the outside world, including perhaps with his own. “.

The president also, according to her, “symbolically challenged working France” by choosing to address the French at 1 p.m., “thus reinforcing the feeling of contempt” of them.

Marine Le Pen finally accused him of “pouring into anti-parliamentarism” after having used articles 49.3 and 47.1 to have the pension reform adopted and “assuming the wish to circumvent national representation as soon as he can, repeating many times that the reforms would not necessarily pass by law.”

Terminal comes out “pulverized” from this sequence

The head of the RN also attacked the Prime Minister whom she considers “pulverized” after these long weeks of debate until the adoption of the reform.

“The government has not lost nine votes but Madame Borne comes out pulverized from this sequence,” she said, after the use of 49.3 and the rejection to only nine votes near a motion of censure on Monday.

If Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his confidence in Elisabeth Borne, Marine Le Pen judged for her part that “if she had a little political sense, she would leave on her own”.