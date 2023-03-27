Pensions: how Elisabeth Borne wants to try to regain control

In great political difficulty, the Prime Minister launched three weeks of consultations to try to convince everyone. She will work to show the majority that she is not politically demonetized, while reaching out to LRs and unions.

A parade of guests at Matignon to get their heads above water. Elisabeth Borne will spend the next three weeks consulting very widely to build “an action plan” with the “desire to accelerate responses to the expectations of the French”. On the menu to get out of the political and social crisis, meetings with its own majority, then with the opposition before ending with the unions.

Convince his camp

Faced with rising criticism within the macronie, Elisabeth Borne will first work to bring together her own deputies. There is urgency as doubts rise internally. If the Prime Minister had tried to make “dialogue” her trademark when she arrived at Matignon last May, she failed to land the pension reform.

Very damaged politically by 49.3 then by a motion of censure rejected by only 9 votes, the head of government must therefore bounce back and close ranks. She will exchange widely from this Monday with Aurore Bergé, Jean-Paul Mattei and Laurent Marcangeli, the presidents of the parliamentary groups then the presidents of the committees of the Assembly before receiving Édouard Philippe and François Bayrou.

The sexagenarian cannot do without trusted partners with a relative majority in the National Assembly and must therefore rebuild ties with them.

She has already set about smoothing things over with Horizons, with whom tensions have increased in recent weeks by agreeing to a cuddle therapy session this Saturday during the first congress of the movement.

Resuming the dialogue with the LRs

After the majority, the Prime Minister will try to reweave the dialogue with the LRs during the first week of April. Matignon failed to convince the right, seen as the back-up force in the National Assembly, to vote for the pension reform. Worse: 19 MPs out of 61 voted for the cross-partisan censure motion. Suffice to say that Elisabeth Borne has a lot to do to try to restore calm in the discussions with the right.

The Prime Minister will propose a “legislative program” of texts to ensure that she can build “upstream majorities”. Nothing new since it is the method used by the executive since its failure in the legislative elections. With some success: with the exception of the pension reform, all bills were passed without incident.

The sexagenarian will use these exchanges to gauge the evolution of the forces on the right, part of which is fiercely anti-macronist while its leaders like Éric Ciotti and Olivier Marleix show more roundness. “The question” of the enlargement of the majority to LR “does not arise”, however, has already indicated the president of the movement in the columns of the Figaro.

Resuming dialogue with unions

While discussions have been broken for weeks with the unions on pension reform, the head of government wants to “put some appeasement” in her relations with the centrals. The second week of April will be devoted to this objective.

To do this, she says she is open to all formats of discussion, evoking “bilateral meetings” or even “an inter-union”. However, there is no question of putting the question of pensions back on the table while the mobilization for its withdrawal continues in the streets. Elisabeth Borne wants to put the future full employment law on the menu to move forward on the issue of hardship or professional retraining.

Enough to convince? Nothing is less sure. Emmanuel Macron’s interview last Wednesday in which the president accused the number one of the CFDT Laurent Berger, without naming him, of having “not offered a compromise” on pensions did little to bring down the situation. pressure. The union leader’s response was not long in coming: “Macron is rewriting history and lying,” wrote the unionist on his Twitter account.

Will these three weeks of consultations be enough to restore political credit to Elisabeth Borne? It is probably the result of the protest against the pension reform that holds the answer. If the movement continues and continues to harden, the destiny of the Prime Minister would be very fragile. The inter-union calls this Tuesday for a tenth day of mobilization.