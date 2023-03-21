Pensions: Macron assures that “the crowd has no legitimacy” against “the people who express themselves through their elected officials”

Emmanuel Macron estimated this Tuesday March 21 evening in front of the parliamentarians of his camp that it was necessary “appease” et “listen to anger” of the French after the disputed adoption of its pension reform by Parliament, reported participants at this meeting at the Elysée.

“Using the Constitution to pass a reform is always a good thing if we want to be respectful of our institutions”said the president to justify the use of 49.3 decried by the opponents of his text, assuring that there was “no alternative majority”. He also claimed that ” the crowd “ n’a “no legitimacy” face “to the people who express themselves through their elected representatives”.

