Pensions: Macron ensures “the mobilization of the government” to “protect” parliamentarians

Emmanuel Macron expressed “the mobilization of the government” to “protect” the parliamentarians targeted by violence this Sunday, while the political context is increasingly tense on the eve of the vote of the motion of censure against the government.

President Emmanuel Macron assured Sunday evening of “the mobilization of the government so that everything is implemented” in order to “protect” parliamentarians threatened by opponents of the pension reform, learned BFMTV from a message communicated by the Elysium.

According to our information, the President of the Republic called the President of the Senate Gérard Larcher and the President of the National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet to “reaffirm his support for Parliament and all of its parliamentarians, as well as the mobilization of the government so that everything is done to protect them,” said the Elysée.

In recent days, violence against political figures has increased, whether in Nice, Béthune or Vincennes. The parliamentary offices of many elected officials have been targeted: such as that of Eric Ciotti in Nice was stoned overnight from Saturday to Sunday, while others were victims of threats.