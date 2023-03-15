Pensions: Olivier Marleix welcomes a “progress” but anticipates a refusal from certain LR deputies

The boss of the LR deputies welcomed the agreement reached in the joint joint committee to set the number of annuities for all long careers at 43.

The boss of the LR deputies Olivier Marleix welcomed a “progress” in the compromise on pensions found on Wednesday between deputies and senators, even if according to him some in his group “will not wish to vote” the reform.

“For us it is necessary, it is a recovery measure for the country,” the deputy for Eure-et-Loir told journalists after the meeting of the Joint Joint Commission.

Olivier Marleix explained that “until now the system of long careers was unfair, because it required a duration sometimes well beyond the legal duration”. From now on “from 43 annuities we can leave”, he added.

“Afterwards, not everyone starts their professional life on the same day, does not celebrate their birthday on the same day, there are people for whom the durations (of contribution, editor’s note) exceed a little bit”, he said. -he explains.

“It’s real progress, it’s two years less that will be imposed on some,” he insisted, while this question of long careers gave rise to fierce debates at LR, some of the deputies taken by the elected Lot Aurélien Pradié refusing to vote the text if the duration of contribution exceeds 43 years.

The vote of LR deputies, crucial for the adoption of the text

Will the compromise found on Wednesday be enough to convince the slingers? “In my group, as in the majority moreover, there are deputies who will not wish to vote for this reform”, admitted Olivier Marleix.

The text must be submitted Thursday to the Senate and then to the National Assembly where the vote of the 61 LR deputies is crucial.

While LFI MP Mathilde Panot called him “pension minister” for this agreement with the Macronist majority, Olivier Marleix repeated his status as an “opposition MP”. “I’m not likely to be a candidate for anything,” he said. But “I cannot vote against a reform essential to the national interest”, he added.