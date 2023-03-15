Pensions: Panot affirms that LFI deputies “will use all the means available” against the reform

The president of the LFI group in the National Assembly assured our antenna that the battle against the government text, which must be voted on tomorrow in Parliament, was “far from over”.

Mathilde Panot, president of the “La France Insoumise” group in the National Assembly, was the guest of BFMTV this Wednesday evening after the agreement reached in the joint committee on pension reform and on the eve of the vote on the text by the Parliament.

Member of this same CPM, Mathilde Panot castigated the position of the LR parliamentarians who “were made flour by the macronists” and allowed this commission to be conclusive.

“We will use all the means we have available” against the pension reform, said Mathilde Panot on our antenna.

“There will be a motion of censure”

MP LFI notably mentioned the filing by her group of a motion of rejection against the government’s text but also a possible referral to the Constitutional Council with their other colleagues from Nupes.

“Obviously, (there will be) a motion of censure in any case”, she still assured on our antenna.

“We cannot have a President of the Republic who ignores all the foundations of democracy and who decides to force through all the time (…) the battle is far from over”, concluded Mathilde Panot .

To date and according to our BFMTV counter, 224 deputies say they are ready to vote for the reform. But for the text of the law to pass, a majority of 287 deputies is needed, unless many of them abstain, which would lower the majority required to pass the text.