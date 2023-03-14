Pensions: Roger Karoutchi advises the government on 49.3 to avoid “a failure on a vote”

The Republican senator from Hauts-de-Seine suggested to the government, in case of doubt about the number of parliamentarians in favor of the pension reform, to have recourse to article 49.3 to adopt the text without a vote.

A word of caution. This Tuesday evening on BFMTV, Senator LR Roger Karoutchi suggested to the government to have recourse to Article 49.3 of the Constitution – which would allow the text to be passed without a vote – before a possible failure of the pension reform vote in The national assembly.

According to this Republican senator, favorable to the government’s reform project, a failure of the vote in the hemicycle would be “a disaster” for the executive.

“I advise to be careful if they feel that it is only three or four votes away”, he launched on our antenna.

An adoption in a pocket handkerchief

The government could indeed decide at the last moment, after the conclusions of the joint committee on Thursday, to organize a council of ministers in order to initiate article 49.3 to adopt the reform.

He would therefore not risk a possible refusal of the reform in the National Assembly, as his majority is not assured. According to our estimates, between 260 and 285 deputies say they are now ready to vote for the pension reform. If we retain the low range of our estimate, namely 260 deputies, the reform is not adopted because the majority is estimated at 287 deputies – knowing that some elected officials will abstain or will not be present.

In the event of a high range, namely 285 deputies according to our estimate, the reform would pass, but by very little.

For the moment, BFMTV has identified the names of 222 deputies certain to vote for the reform. A counter destined to increase over the hours.