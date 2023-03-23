Pensions: the CGT announces a record of 800,000 demonstrators in Paris, clashes on the Grands Boulevards

The demonstrators are much more numerous and present in many cities everywhere in France, according to the figures of the unions like those of the authorities. In Rouen, the prefecture counted 14,800 demonstrators, a record since the start of the social movement, while the CGT claimed 23,000.

Without reaching the peaks recorded on January 31 and March 7, participation was also up sharply in Lyon (22,000 to 55,000), Brest (20,000 to 40,000) or Montpellier (18,000 to 40,000). The revival compared to the previous day of mobilization was also observed in medium-sized cities such as Agen (4,000 to 6,000), Laval (5,200 to 9,600) or Valenciennes (3,100 according to the police).