Pensions: the dinner between Charles III and Emmanuel Macron in Versailles finally moved?

INFO BFMTV – The authorities are considering changing the location of the presidential dinner to Versailles because of future protests against the pension reform.

The program for Charles III’s visit to France could be turned upside down. According to information from BFMTV, the dinner of the King and Emmanuel Macron scheduled for Monday evening may not take place at the Palace of Versailles, as originally plannedbecause of the various demonstrations against the pension reform.

The authorities plan to hold this dinner in another place, still according to our information. The Élysée is currently a track under consideration.

Fears across the Channel

This first trip to France by Charles III as king, from Monday until March 29, worries the British, who are watching the “French riots” from a distance.

According to Daily Mail this Wednesday morning, the royal protocol would be preparing to modify the logistics of the royal trip. Royal assistants thus took advice from the British Foreign Office and the French authorities.

During this French trip, which took place in a tense climate, King Charles, whose latest releases across the Channel were accompanied by insults, boos or throwing eggs, should avoid crowds, which he is nevertheless fond of.

Ceremony under the Arc de Triomphe, visit to the Musée d’Orsay, State banquet before a trip – by train – to Bordeaux, each stage and trip of King Charles and his delegation will mobilize significant police resources . According to our information, 100% of the officials of the Public Order and Traffic Department of the Paris police headquarters have been recalled for this state visit, the arrangements for which are in the process of being finalized.