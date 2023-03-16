Pensions: the oppositions criticize the specter of dissolution raised by Macron, a “feverish” president

The President of the Republic poses the threat of a dissolution of the National Assembly if the pension reform is not adopted, provoking the anger of many deputies.

“It smacks more of fear than serenity.” According to information from BFMTV, Emmanuel Macron raises the threat of a dissolution in the event of a lost vote this Thursday in the National Assembly on pension reform. A track that provokes the anger of many elected representatives of the opposition, on the right and on the left.

“Curious to threaten the Assembly with dissolution when it is Macron who is fully responsible for the situation and therefore for a possible failure”, thus advances the rebellious deputy Eric Coquerel, who sees there “more fear than serenity.”

“After defeating retirement at 64, it is with pleasure that I will return to the campaign”, writes for her part the president of the EELV group in the National Assembly, Cyrielle Chatelain.

Because the pension reform remains largely unpopular in the population, according to the latest BFMTV poll. And according to a projection made by Harris Interactive for Challenges, the only coalition to lose seats in the event of dissolution and elections in the coming weeks would be… the presidential majority.

“The National Assembly will vote in the name of the French”

“Here is a leak organized by the Élysée addressed to its hesitant troops and to the Republicans”, therefore analyzes the leader of the PS, Olivier Faure. According to him, the threat of dissolution “says above all the feverishness of a president.”

Same analysis for Benjamin Lucas (Generation.s). “The power is feverish. Everything goes there: threat of dissolution, blackmail to the subsidy, unfriendly pressure, incantations of apocalypse”, he denounces.

“Can we return to democracy and let Parliament vote without trying to corrupt, destabilize, brutalize the deputies?” asks the deputy.

Aurélien Pradié (LR) also judges Emmanuel Macron “feverish”. “The deputies, they are not. The National Assembly will vote on behalf of the French”, he assures.

“All of this is grotesque”, abounds on BFMTV Pierre-Henri Dumont, LR deputy also opposed to the reform. “Threatening with dissolution shows above all that Emmanuel Macron is afraid”.

On the far right side, only Jocelyn Dessigny, RN deputy, reacted overnight. “We will vote against the pension reform whatever Emmanuel Macron says and if necessary I will put my mandate back to the vote of the people”, he writes.