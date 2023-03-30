Pensions: the Society of Journalists of “Parisien” denounces “partisan” treatment

The Society of Journalists (SDJ) of the “Parisien” informed the management of the daily of the “great concern” of the drafting as to a treatment judged « partisan » news in connection with the pension reform, according to an internal press release sent on Wednesday March 29.

Bernard Arnault: “If tomorrow ‘Les Echos’ defended Marxist economics, I would be extremely embarrassed”

“The office of the SDJ met this Tuesday morning Nicolas Charbonneau (editorial director, editor’s note) to discuss with him the treatment of the sequence of the pension reform and the social movements which accompany it. We informed him of the great concern of the editorial staff about treatment deemed partisan, if not biased, in a newspaper traditionally respectful of all republican and democratic sensitivities.is it written in this press release, of which the AFP obtained a copy this Thursday, March 30.

The sequel after the ad

The text emphasizes that all the major interviews on the front page of the daily newspaper had been made “either with members of the government” (Gabriel Attal, Elisabeth Borne, Gérald Darmanin, Olivier Dussopt, Bruno Le Maire), or “in any case only with supporters of this reform widely contested in public opinion and in parliament”.

“Critical” angles for dealing with protests

Beyond the interviews, the SDJ was particularly moved by the editorials in “their vast majority in favor” to the reform, or even the treatment of the first days of mobilization against the reform from different angles « critiques ».

In remarks by Nicolas Charbonneau reported by the SDJ, he challenges ” absolutely “ the term of « partisan ».

Vincent Bolloré: “In terms of democracy, I have a DNA that is going well”

“I assume choices and I claim a form of commitment: not in the service of the government but in line with the values ​​that we defend”such as the defense of the Republic, secularism, the fight against communitarianism or conspiracy, said the editorial director of the “Parisien”, in comments reported by the SDJ.

The sequel after the ad

At “Echos”, a “brutal eviction by the shareholder”

The Les Echos-Le Parisien group is owned by luxury giant LVMH, of which Bernard Arnault is CEO.

Strengthening media independence to strengthen democracy

At the end of March, the SDJ of Les Echos had protested against the surprise departure of the editorial director, Nicolas Barré, seeing a “brutal eviction by the shareholder”. Les Echos-Le Parisien formalized the departure of Nicolas Barré, announcing that he was “called to occupy new functions within the editorial staff”.

Another LDS, that of France 3 national editorial staffwas recently moved by the coverage of the pension reform, denouncing a ” bad treatment “in an online statement.