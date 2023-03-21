Pensions: what to expect from Emmanuel Macron’s interview?

“But what do you want him to do?” Finally concedes, shrugging his shoulders, an executive of the Renaissance group in the National Assembly when asked naively what he expects from the interview with Emanuel Macron. Like many, like everyone, one might even dare, he hasn’t the slightest idea. Moreover, the head of state himself was careful not to let go of a few confessions to his feathered leaders, who met this Tuesday morning at the Elysée to discuss the political slump caused by 49.3 and the motion of censure. Courson rejected by nine votes. The president is – finally – back in front of the French: as always, the secret is well kept. This does not mean that, in his camp, expectations are high.

There is a slight paradox: since Élisabeth Borne took on the responsibility of her government last Thursday, triggering a wave of protests, sometimes very strong, in Paris as in several other municipalities in the country, Macronie has its eyes turned towards His boss. Only he can find a way out of this sequence, calm down when the Fifth Republic seems to be experiencing a crisis of regime. “He was quick, it was a strong expectation of the majority”, slips a minister. However, no one has any illusions about the content of his speech, scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. on TF1 and France 2. Because if we do not know what he will say, we at least know what he will not say. . At the Château, in front of his flock, he warned that there would be no question of dissolution, reorganization or referendum. No thunderous announcement, then. Here he is condemned to commentary, explanation, pedagogy… Which is not without risk: “The worst that can happen for him is that people think he spoke to say nothing “, blows one of his intimates.

A “transitional” presidential expression

Especially since the Head of State cannot plan for the very long term. Firstly because the Constitutional Council, seized by the Prime Minister on the pension reform, must deliver its verdict within 30 days and, by the very admission of several members of the government, it is possible that “a few articles jump” . Then, because he asked the eminent members of his majority to re-scan the legislative program for the next few months and to think about better coordination between the executive and parliamentarians. Not to mention that a day of mobilization is planned for Thursday… “There is a form of uncertainty over the next three to four weeks, in the short term he cannot do much”, points out a heavyweight minister. This is why he made it clear, during this meeting at the Élysée, that he could speak again soon. We are therefore moving towards a presidential expression “of transition”, as imagined by another member of the government.

It would still not be necessary that the interview of Wednesday gives birth to a mouse. And when it comes to Emmanuel Macron, he himself is aware, the form counts as much as the substance. Many of his supporters plead for a peaceful posture and tone. More than ever, it is a question of avoiding a form of arrogance. “He must absolutely say that he heard the message from the street, from the unions, from the French,” said a Renaissance deputy. “The idea is not to say ‘we won, you lost‘”, completes, as if it were always good evidence to repeat, one of his ministers.

On the substance, there seems to be consensus on the obligatory passages. As someone close to the Head of State says, “it’s been a long time since he spoke about pensions directly to the French”, and journalists Marie-Sophie Lacarrau and Julian Bugier will not fail to take him on this. ground. “He must explain one last time the merits of the reform, reiterate the reality of the democratic process, no offense to the opposition, and condemn the violence that has taken place in recent days,” said a minister. Only, Emmanuel Macron is not only expected to do the after-sales service that his troops have so much trouble providing, but also to provide prospects. “If he justifies himself for half an hour on pensions, he will have missed his thing”, slips a parliamentarian.

In the entourage of the Head of State, several lines are defended. Some, like the Ministers of Public Service and Transport, Stanislas Guerini and Clément Beaune, insist that the presidential speech should focus on social issues, public services and ecology. Most believe that his salvation will, in any case, pass through particular attention to the concrete concerns of the French, beyond 49.3, without sinking into a lyricism that his relatives sometimes reproach him for.

Closing the sequence of retirements without appearing dismissive, drawing a horizon without being able to go too far in the announcements: these are the two challenges for Emmanuel Macron this Wednesday. Is the President still able to change the course of things with a simple expression? “The presidential speech is not performative”, regretted, a few days ago, a pillar of the government.