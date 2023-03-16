Pentagon believes that alien ship would have sent probes to Earth

Mexico City.- A recent Pentagon report noted that an alien spacecraft was able to orbit close to Earth and send probes to analyze conditions on our planet.

The news was reported by a specialized office at the United States Department of Defense headquarters dedicated to the study of anomalous space objects.

The authors of the report were Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the All Site Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) and Abraham Loeb, chair of the Harvard astronomy department.

The research that the mothership would have done would be similar to what NASA does on its space missions.

what the authors say

Kirkpatrick and Loeb’s report indicates that “an artificial interstellar object could potentially be a mother ship that ejects many small probes during its approach to Earth, similar to NASA missions. These ‘dandelion seeds’ could be separated from the ship by the gravitational force of the Sun or be a maneuver of its own.

He also mentions that “with proper design,” the probes could reach Earth and other planets in the solar system “for exploration,” as the spacecraft passes between the planet and the Sun.

“Astronomers would not be able to detect the miniprobes because they do not reflect enough sunlight to show up in the telescopes we have,” the report details.

Aliens, a concern

The United States government has shown interest in this type of appearance for decades.

In fact, in 2005, Congress tasked NASA with tracking all space objects larger than 140 meters.

The Pentagon report comes after the US Air Force shot down a series of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in different areas of the country and Canada.

Snowden’s mistrust

In this sense, the former employee of the National Security Agency of the United States (NSA, acronym in English) and whistleblower Edward Snowden recently said that the United States is wasting time and money shooting down UFOs over US and Canadian territory to distract from the Nord Stream investigation.

The White House allocated “the month of February fighter jets to fire $400,000 missiles at $12 balloons from local fan club,” Snowden tweeted in February after reports spread that the suspected UFOs were likely just civilian balloons. from local fans.

The shooting down of the UFOs was just a political stunt to divert public attention from the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, said Snowden, who in 2013 exposed the NSA’s extensive spy program on US citizens and leaders. foreign.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command stated in early February that it had discovered three UFOs, two of which were shot down by the US military in US airspace, while the third was discovered over Canadian soil.