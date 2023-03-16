Pentagon reveals video of incident between caza ruso y dron EU

KievThe Pentagon on Thursday released images that it said showed a Russian plane dropping fuel on a US Air Force surveillance drone and hitting its propeller in international airspace over the Black Sea.

The 42-second recording shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the rear of the MQ-9 drone, releasing fuel in its wake. the Pentagon noted. Apparently, the maneuver sought to blind the optical instruments of the unmanned device and remove it from the area.

On a second approach, the same plane or another Russian fighter that had been tailing the MQ-9 struck its propeller and damaged one of its blades, according to Washington.

The US military said it abandoned the MQ-9 Reaper at sea on Tuesday after what it described as a reckless Russian intervention.

The video clip distributed by the Pentagon does not show what happened before or after the apparent fuel incident.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley spoke to their counterparts in Moscow about the destruction of the US drone after its encounter with Russian fighter jets.

The telephone conversations on Wednesday with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Army Chief General Valery Gerasimov were the first since October.

While interception attempts are not unusual, the incident, at the height of the war in Ukraine, raised concerns that it could bring Washington and Moscow closer to direct conflict. And that senior military and defense officials spoke so soon after what happened underscores its seriousness.

In his report on the phone conversation with Austin, Shoigu accused the United States of provoking the incident by ignoring flight restrictions imposed by the Kremlin due to its military operations in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Moscow also blamed “the intensification of intelligence activities against the interests of the Russian Federation,” it added.

These US actions “represent an escalation of the situation in the Black Sea area,” said the ministry, which warned that the Kremlin “will respond with the same coin to all provocations.”

The MQ-9, with a wingspan of 20 meters (66 feet), features a ground control station and satellite equipment. It can carry ammunition, but Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder would not say whether it was armed.