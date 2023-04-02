“People felt that the world didn’t care if they lived or died” / Interview with Teresa Ngigi, who was one of the first psychologists in Tigray, Ethiopia, after the war

SOS Children’s Villages worldwide

The civil war in northern Ethiopia lasted more than two years. It is considered one of the deadliest conflicts of that time. Teresa Ngigi, chief psychologist at SOS Children’s Villages, was one of the first psychologists to visit the most affected region of Tigray after the end of the war.

Ms Ngigi, what was your first impression?

It is evident that the conflict has taken a heavy toll on everyone – children and adults alike. They have experienced bad things, lost friends and relatives, they suffer from feelings of isolation, helplessness and fear.

Does this still apply now, after the peace agreement?

People don’t trust peace! Almost everyone here has suffered trauma. They are horror stories they tell. Women, including young girls, report terrible rapes. They feel robbed of their dignity and humanity. A father told me about his 3-year-old son who is in constant tension and every plane or loud noise thinks the war is about to start again. Many adults are still in shock, many are angry.

The SOS Children’s Village Mekelle is also in the middle of the war zone. How did the children and staff fare there?

The soldiers also looted food from us, but they didn’t enter the children’s village themselves, we were very lucky. We were also the only organization that was able to continue paying at least some of the salaries. Most people have not received any money for two years.

Nevertheless, our children and employees have also experienced serious trauma. They have constantly worried about their friends and relatives, learned about atrocities and lived in constant fear and uncertainty.

How was the supply situation in the children’s village?

At times, the region was completely isolated from the outside world. There was a lack of everything: food, medicine and petrol. Luckily, our employees in the shops got groceries on credit. They shared what little they had with the people in the neighborhood.

But the challenges didn’t get any less: During the war, 13 babies were brought to us whose parents had died or disappeared. The children’s village mothers were very concerned about being able to feed them. There was no baby food. Somehow they made it, all 13 are fine.

In addition to essential goods, people also lacked the means of communication. How did that work?

Many have told me that they felt completely abandoned and that the world doesn’t care if they live or die. I can only imagine how painful that is.

The war has been over since November 2022. How does Tigray look today?

The city of Mekelle, which was flourishing and growing before the war, is overcrowded with refugees, many houses have been destroyed, grass is growing on construction sites. The supply routes are open again and fortunately humanitarian aid is possible again. But the need is huge. In addition to material help, the people now primarily need psychological support. You’ve just experienced too much! We have to stand by them in processing their bad experiences. Otherwise, trauma and anger are likely to be passed on to the next generation. Then we can count on the war starting all over again in 10 to 15 years. We have to prevent that.

Tigray is home to over 7 million people, many of whom you say have suffered trauma. How can you help so many affected people?

It is indeed a big task. But not everyone needs individual intensive care. During my stay I mostly worked in groups with children, mothers and our staff. I showed them techniques that help them process their trauma, strengthen resilience and self-care. Change was noticeable after just a few days. Many people have been able to see the ominous dynamics of trauma. Some have come to me and said they feel freer, less bitter, and have started to forgive.”

For the children, it will now also be a matter of resuming their school education. How do you imagine that after a two-year break?

Due to the Corona measures before the conflict broke out, it was almost three years! Students and teachers cannot simply pick up where they left off. In between there is a war. They too must be prepared and accompanied by psychologists. All of this is immensely important. Psychological support is perhaps the most important investment in long-term peace that we can make now.

