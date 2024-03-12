People from Zona after concert at the 8th Street Carnival

After bringing his flavor, his music and his good vibes to the inauguration of the 8th Street Carnival in Miami, Local People He went through his social networks to thank and share photos of his presentation.

“Thank you Miami for so much. Let it be repeated and with more sugar as Queen Celia Cruz said!”, they wrote along with a collection of photos that make clear the good atmosphere enjoyed by all those who gathered this Sunday, March 10.

In the comments, followers and attendees applauded the presentation.

“They really closed. They sang richly and without misery. They made it good!”; “The best group in Cuba”; “The massive”; “Hey, the best”; “Look at these photos when Gente de Zona sings, and compare them when El Micha or Lenier is singing, see the difference in the town”; “100% real, may blessings always come from above, here we are”; “Tremendous enjoyment,” reads among the reactions to the post, shared a few hours ago, where you can see the massive attendance at its presentation.

On their personal walls, both artists also thanked the public for their warmth.

“Miami, thank you for a spectacular afternoon. Wow, you had fun!” he said. Alexander Delgado.

“Miami confirmed it to me. Thank you, my people, I love you!” he added, Randy Malcom.