People surrender to Sigourney Weaver in X for her show of respect to the Spanish actress who dubs her

At the gala of the Goya Awards There were several clear protagonists. The big prize was The Snow Societyand its director, Juan Antonio Bayonacouldn’t help but get excited with each of the 12 statuettes that they went to collect on stage (it is the third most awarded film in history).

But, in addition, the filmmaker was in charge of delivering the Goya International to a legend, to Sigourney Weaver, with whom he came to work on one of his previous projects, A Monster Comes to See Me. The American went on stage at the Valladolid Fairgrounds to collect this award surrounded by thousands of applause. You’re making me feel like a queen. What a profound honor to be here tonight with all of you and to receive this award, from you Jota, my friend, master of cinema, and from this entire family of extraordinary artists. I am full of gratitude. Receiving recognition from a country that has produced so many masterpieces over the years fills me with pride and humility.he began by saying.

More news of interest This is the list of winners of the 2024 Goya Awards. The Snow Society has won 12 of the 13 for which it was nominated. Bayona is still at the top.

A speech in which he drew special attention to his mention of María Luisa Sol, who is in charge of dubbing her voice in Spanish: I must mention my friend Bill Murray, who always tells me that my interpretation is much better dubbed into Spanish, so Really, the actress who dubs me should be up here too. She has dubbed me in more than 30 films, starting with Alien. Her name is María Luisa Sol. María, I hope you are watching this, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.. Thank you. Enjoy the night, my friends.

Social networks applaud the actress

Related news

Some words that were highly applauded by those present at the gala, and that have also provoked hundreds of thousands of reactions on social networks, such as on and movies, who has also surrendered to the actress: My heart just exploded.

My heart just exploded. Sigourney Weaver recognizing and thanking Mara Luisa Sol, her dubbing actress in Spain, for her work. I wish Mara Luisa had been there to see it live. Both are great. pic.twitter.com/z4gkVGARkg — Nikki Garca (@nikkigarcia_es) February 11, 2024

Different people in moments of glory to value the work of others, highlighted Emma Vallespins, journalist for La Ventana, on Cadena SER.

The world is divided into two camps: those who never say thank you and those who, like

Sigourney Weaver, take advantage of their moments of glory to value the work of others.pic.twitter.com/l1oWWHYfV7 — Emma Vallespins (@emmavallespinos) February 11, 2024

What Sigourney Weaver just did in her speech at the #Goya2024 Paying tribute to María Luisa Sol, her voice in Spain, is a brutal endorsement in favor of the work of dubbing actors and actresses in our country. QUEEN. pic.twitter.com/oIzVtJxouu — Edu Rojas (@eduardo_rojas_m) February 10, 2024