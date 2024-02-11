People surrender to Sigourney Weaver in X for her show of respect to the Spanish actress who dubs her

At the gala of the Goya Awards There were several clear protagonists. The big prize was The Snow Societyand its director, Juan Antonio Bayonacouldn’t help but get excited with each of the 12 statuettes that they went to collect on stage (it is the third most awarded film in history).
But, in addition, the filmmaker was in charge of delivering the Goya International to a legend, to Sigourney Weaver, with whom he came to work on one of his previous projects, A Monster Comes to See Me. The American went on stage at the Valladolid Fairgrounds to collect this award surrounded by thousands of applause. You’re making me feel like a queen. What a profound honor to be here tonight with all of you and to receive this award, from you Jota, my friend, master of cinema, and from this entire family of extraordinary artists. I am full of gratitude. Receiving recognition from a country that has produced so many masterpieces over the years fills me with pride and humility.he began by saying.
A speech in which he drew special attention to his mention of María Luisa Sol, who is in charge of dubbing her voice in Spanish: I must mention my friend Bill Murray, who always tells me that my interpretation is much better dubbed into Spanish, so Really, the actress who dubs me should be up here too. She has dubbed me in more than 30 films, starting with Alien. Her name is María Luisa Sol. María, I hope you are watching this, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.. Thank you. Enjoy the night, my friends.
Social networks applaud the actress
Some words that were highly applauded by those present at the gala, and that have also provoked hundreds of thousands of reactions on social networks, such as on and movies, who has also surrendered to the actress: My heart just exploded.
Different people in moments of glory to value the work of others, highlighted Emma Vallespins, journalist for La Ventana, on Cadena SER.