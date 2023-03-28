Perassi case: excavations began in the cemetery of San Lorenzo

He Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF) began this Monday to carry out the concrete works in a space of the Municipal Cemetery of San Lorenzo in search of the remains of Paula Perassithe young woman from San Lorenzo who disappeared in September 2011 while pregnant.

The excavation areas were requested by the prosecutors Matías Edery and Luis Schiappa Pietra after information that reached Alberto Perassi directly, data that was later communicated to both the regional prosecutor María Eugenia Iribarren and the EAAF who began working.

After the preliminary tasks of last week -and after the postponement caused by the rain- on the morning of This Monday the cleaning of the indicated sector was carried out and in the early hours of the afternoon the excavation work began.

This new search is carried out by the team made up of anthropologist Juan Nóbile with custody of members of the Santa Fe Special Operations Troop (TOE).