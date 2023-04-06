Pereira managed to draw the local tie against Colo Colo

La Furia Matecaña could not at home with Colo Colo and tied 1-1 at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, for date 1 of group F of the CONMEBOL – Copa Libertadores 2023 tournament.

With a goal from Leonardo Gil, from a penalty, he began by winning the visit in the middle of the first half, however, 80 minutes into the second half, Ángelo Rodríguez managed to equalize for the locals.

Ángelo Rodríguez earned applause with his brilliant finish 35 minutes into the second half. After receiving an assist from Kevin Aladesanmi, the forward placed it to the left post and below. Impossible for the goalkeeper!

Ángelo Rodríguez had a great performance. Pereira’s attacker shone by scoring 1 goal, kicking 2 times and making 9 correct passes.

César Fuentes also had a good performance. The Colo Colo midfielder made 31 correct passes, stole 9 balls and kicked 3 times.

It was a duel that was stopped, due to the high accumulation of infractions within the field. There were a large number of cautions: Aldair Quintana, Leonardo Gil, Carlos Ramírez, Maximiliano Falcón, Maicol Medina, Marcos Bolados, Diego Hernández and Juan Pablo Zuluaga.

Pereira’s coach, Alejandro Restrepo, presented a 3-5-2 tactical arrangement with Aldair Quintana in goal; Diego Hernández, Geisson Perea and Carlos Ramírez on the defensive line; Juan Pablo Zuluaga, Jhonny Vásquez, Maicol Medina, Johan Bocanegra and Jimer Fory in the middle; and Arley Rodríguez and Ángelo Rodríguez in attack.

For their part, Gustavo Quinteros’s team came out with a 3-5-2 tactical arrangement with Brayán Cortéz under the three sticks; Maximiliano Falcón, Matías De Los Santos and Ramiro González in defense; Jeyson Rojas, César Fuentes, Esteban Pavez, Agustín Bouzat and Leonardo Gil in midfield; and Marcos Bolados and Damián Pizarro up front.

Raphael Claus was the referee chosen for the match at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

On the next date, Furia Matecaña will visit Boca Juniors and Colo Colo will play at home against Monagas.

Colo Colo and Pereira remain with one point each on the first day of the Group Phase and are the leaders of Group F.

