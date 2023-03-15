Perfect Love | When does Globo’s new 6 o’clock soap opera premiere?

Good news for novelists! The next six o’clock serial already has a release date. replacing sertao seaGlobo’s new telenovela hits the small screens on Monday, the 20th. Perfect loveit is signed by Duca Rachid and Júlio Fischer and also written by Elísio Lopes Jr, and will tell a love story in its various forms: mother’s love, spouse’s love, family love and brotherly love.

Set in the fictional Minas Gerais town of Águas de São Jacinto, in the 1930s, the plot will follow the saga of Maré (Camila Queiroz), a young student who falls in love with Orlando (Diogo Almeida). From their relationship, Marcelino (Levi Asaf) is born, who is taken from his mother’s arms after Maré is wrongfully accused of killing her own father and goes to prison.

From then on, Marcelino was raised in the Brotherhood of Clerics of São Jacinto, a place where different generations of religious lived, including six friars and priests, each with their own well-defined characteristics.

On the other side, we meet Gilda (Mariana Ximenes), Maré’s stepmother. Impulsive and cunning, she teams up with Gaspar (Thiago Lacerda) to destroy the girl and inherit the presidency of Grupo Rubião. Mariana says that the character is a great villain who will surprise the public.

“Gilda has her surprises and she will reveal many mysteries throughout the plot. She is a very rich character and full of conflicts, a very strong, decisive, precise and cunning woman ”.

Perfect Love Scenarios

The plot will have two main scenarios: the Brotherhood of São Jacinto dos Clérigos, where Marcelino is raised; and the Grand Budapest Hotel, a venue that welcomes celebrities and becomes an arena for power struggles.

What to expect from Perfect Love?

The public can expect a tight plot, which illustrates the different types of love possible and, of course, the power game that those ambitious for money are capable of doing to get what they want. Set in the 1930s, Perfect love will portray the society of the time, without erasing the black people who lived in that period. This was one of the points highlighted by the authors, who reinforced the choice of black actors for the cast.

The novel is freely inspired by Marcelino Bread and Winea book by José Maria Sanchez Silva, which, according to Duca, was one of the first literary works that marked her.

When does Perfect Love premiere?

Perfect love debut March 20tharound six o’clock, right after the Worth seeing again from Globo.