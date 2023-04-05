Perotti condemned the attack on a patrol car in Rosario

“They are scourges that do not care about anything at all”sentenced Governor Omar Perotti regarding the arson attack on a police vehicle perpetrated this morning with a Molotov cocktail at the door of the 15th police station, where it is not ruled out that this attack could be related to a detainee of that unit, which would be linked to a renowned criminal gang.

The arson attack occurred around 3 in the morning and involved a Volkswagen Amarok van belonging to the Tactical Action Police (PAT) which was parked very close to the ochava, a few meters from the Sarmiento y Ameghino police station, in the Matheu neighborhood. The threat was completed with a note, which exhorted: “Stop taking money from the giles, corrupt.”

Also read: A patrol car was set on fire outside the 15th police station with a Molotov cocktail

“When we face crime and in this magnitude, with a strong political decision, nobody stands still on the other side, that’s why they will keep us attentive and with unpleasant episodes that we don’t like, But we won’t be able to solve it overnight either.“, Perotti assured regarding that attack.

In this sense, he affirmed: “Without a doubt, there are actions that are due to many arrests and seizure of weapons, which lead to different reactions and security measures”.

Apparently, in that sectional a man is detained linked to a drug gang of transcendence, a situation that would have motivated that incendiary attack on the police vehicle.

“The reality is that the places that should not be detention are occupying that place, otherwise they should be free and society wants the opposite. That is why we are working on expanding prison places in the provinceeven to house the 600 prisoners who belong to the Federal Justice”, he explained.