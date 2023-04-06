Perotti insists that the Senate deal with the strengthening of the Federal Justice

The governor Omar Perotti demanded that the Senate of the Nation approve the project of strengthening of the Federal Justice in Santa Fewhich was approved with almost unanimous support in the Chamber of Deputies.

“What one wants is that the spirit of the National Congress is that of the 19 national deputies (Santa Fe), carrying a common project and getting the consideration of the rest of the legislators from the other provinces. turning it into law”said the Governor.

Last Tuesday, March 28, the lower house of Congress voted on the project presented by Roberto Mirabella, but signed by legislators from all parties, which creates some 50 positions in the provincebetween judges, prosecutors and defenders.

The initiative was approved with a strong political support, by reaping 214 votes, since it was supported by the Frente de Todos, Juntos por el Cambio, Provincias Unidas, the Interbloque Federal, La Libertad Avanza and Avanza Libertad. There were four abstentions from the left.

Perotti remarked that the initiative was approved “with 4 abstentions but no votes against”, and on that basis, it required “that it be given as fast as possible that in the Senate.”

After the session of the Senate in which the filling of vacancies in already existing courts should have been discussed, and which failed after, as a result of a political-regulatory struggle, the opposition withdrew and left the meeting without a quorum, the president Santa Fe remarked the need to move forward with the project that has half sanction in Deputies.

“This is above any other instance of the situation. There can be nothing more important politics has to give signals that are in tune with the day-to-day of what the community needsand particularly what Rosario needs, ”he claimed.