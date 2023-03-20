Persecution in Guatemala: a special prosecutor wants to investigate an opposition candidate because he denounced a judge

Edmond Mulet (AP Photo/Moiées Castillo, File)

The Guatemalan prosecutor’s office asked on Monday that the immunity of the presidential candidate be withdrawn edmond mullet for alleged conspiracy to obstruct justice for having requested that a judge who ordered investigations against nine journalists be investigated.

The request came days after the start of the campaign to elect a president in Guatemala.

Rafael Curruchichehead of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity and sanctioned by the United States government for undermine democracy in Guatemala and obstruct the fight against corruptionasked the Supreme Court of Justice to strip Mulet of the immunity he enjoys for being registered as a presidential candidate.

Curruchiche intends to investigate Mulet for having requested that judge Jimi Bremer be investigated, who ordered, at the request of a questioned prosecutor, to investigate nine journalists and columnists for The newspaper who made publications on complaints and sanctions against officials of the Judiciary.

Cinthia Monterroso (Juan Rosales)

Prosecutor Cinthia Monterroso is denounced for having abused her position by requesting judicial information from people she was not investigating and for allegedly maliciously delaying criminal investigations.

Mulet, candidate for the Cabal party and who according to some measurements would be between the third and fourth place in the electoral preference, said in a press conference that he made the request for an investigation “Why are journalists harassed from the Public Ministry itself.”

“We are going to see if this request that the Public Ministry makes is totally out of place, totally crazy, we are going to see if the CSJ (Supreme Court of Justice) admits it or not and we will continue in this process of fighting corruption,” said the candidate.

Mulet is the only contender, out of more than 15 registered, who has taken criminal action in defense of the journalists that the prosecution intends to investigate.

In case of The newspaper It has transcended internationally and dozens of organizations for the protection of journalists have requested an end to the criminalization of press workers that began with the president of that medium, Jose Ruben Zamorawho has been detained for almost eight months for allegedly laundering money as a result of blackmail.

Guatemalans plan to go to the polls June 25th to elect president, vice president, municipal mayors, deputies to Congress and deputies to the Central American Parliament for the next four years starting in 2024.

(With information from AP)

Keep reading:

Elections in Guatemala: they ratified the veto to the only indigenous woman but the daughter of a former dictator may compete

Narcos, corrupt and the daughter of a genocidal registered as candidates for the Guatemalan elections

Who is Cinthia Monterroso, the prosecutor who persecutes journalists in Guatemala