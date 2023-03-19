Persona 5 gets mobile spin-offs and comes with new characters on mobile and PC

Persona 5 is coming to mobile and PC. Yes, you read that right. The role-playing game from developer Atlus, which was released on September 15, 2016, is getting a mobile spin-off with a new cast – albeit from a different developer studio.

New game, new characters

Persona 5: The Phantom X is the name of the adaptation that is planned for iOS, Android and Windows. However, it is not yet known whether the title will also be released outside of China.

IGN reports that there will be a test phase for the game in China from March 29th. The title aims to be a full sequel in which you play a new group of Phantom Thieves. The game should also be free, but probably have in-app purchases.

The game offers the normal Persona everyday life. You can go to school during the day, fill your free time with films or sports in the evening and infiltrate one or the other palace in between. The original cast is also said to have an appearance in The Phantom X.

Black Wings Game Studio is responsible for the title, although Atlus and even Persona character designer Shigenori Soejima helped the studio develop and design the protagonist.