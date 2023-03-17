Persona 5: The Phantom X, a mobile episode announced for China

This project, already teased in the spring of 2021, is therefore finally revealed today, a few days before the organization of the first playtest scheduled for March 29 in China. Let’s also point out a funny anomaly since this playtest will be playable on iOS, Android and PC while the game’s announcement press release and its official site only mention mobile. Be that as it may, if he demonstrates quality achievement here, Persona 5 : The Phantom X is unsurprisingly to be placed in the free-to-play box with in-app purchases.

Persona want to play it?

In charge of the development, Black Wings Game Studio benefited from all the support of Sega and Atlus, the artistic director Shigenori Soejima having for example taken care of the protagonist and his Persona. Being a family game Persona 5, Black Wings Game Studio didn’t need to come up with an all-new setting, even though the game features a brand-new story and an all-new band of Phantom Thieves. ” The original game’s core style and gameplay are retained, while the graphics have been improved and the user experience and presentation have been optimized for smartphone users “explains the official website.

Persona 5 : The Phantom X will tell a story on the theme of desire by featuring students whose abilities will be revealed by facing their difficulties together. The iconic Velvet Room is here, Morgana has been replaced by a new owl-looking mascot and connoisseurs have already noticed the presence of a young and pretty teacher. Playing his role as a student during the day by going to class and participating in sporting, cultural or recreational activities, the player will switch in the evening into an alternative dimension to infiltrate palaces which represent so many negative emotions to cleanse. On paper, Persona 5 : The Phantom X therefore ticks all the boxes of an authentic Persona game, except that this whole program is going to have to be wrapped in an economic structure which will certainly change many things compared to the traditional episodes.