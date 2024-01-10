Peru declares emergency on the border with Ecuador due to increase in violence

LIMA.- The Government of Peru declared a state of emergency along the entire northern border of the country, adjacent to Ecuador, in response to the upsurge in violence in the neighboring country, which led to the situation being classified as an “internal armed conflict” triggered by “narco-terrorist” groups. “.

The president In Boluarte supported the measure taken by the prime minister Alberto Otarola after the violent incidents in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where hooded armed men took over the facilities of the TC Televisión channel.

The Minister of the Interior, Victor Torres Falcónordered the immediate dispatch of a contingent from the Directorate of Special Operations (Diroes) of the National Police of Peru to reinforce security on the border with Ecuador, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior in a statement.

The agency in charge of immigration control in Peru reported a low influx of people at various border points, where it coordinates with the Police to maintain security. Meanwhile, the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the acts of violence in Ecuador, pointing out that they violate the fundamental rights of Ecuadorians and represent a threat to the security of the neighboring country.

The Boluarte Executive expressed its support for the Ecuadorian president Daniel Noboa and to the democratic institutions in Ecuador, expressing their desire for a prompt restoration of peace and security in the sister country.

“I have signed the executive decree declaring Internal Armed Conflict,” Noboa expressed on the social network

Noboa, 36, also ordered the Armed Forces to “execute military operations (…) to neutralize” about twenty criminal groups whom he called “terrorist organizations and belligerent non-state actors.”

The situation in the region is causing concern, and the international community is closely monitoring events, hoping that the measures taken will contribute to stabilizing the situation in the affected area.

Source: With information from Europa Press