Peruvian team: Roberto ‘Chorri’ Palacios lamented the injury of his son Brandon in his first call

Roberto Palacios lamented the injury of his son Brandon Palacios.

Despite not having integrated any of the lower categories of the peruvian team, Brandon Palacios, received the call from the technician Juan Reynoso to train with the ‘red and white’ absolute in the microcycle prior to the friendlies next March against Germany and Morocco on the FIFA date.

It may interest you: Brandon Palacios revealed that he has Mexican nationality, but prefers to play for Peru

However, what must be a sweet moment in the still short career of the wheel of Binational Sports, could turn sour due to injury. At halftime of his team’s defeat against University of Sportsthe 24-year-old midfielder was replaced at halftime and today it is known that it was the product of an ailment, as confirmed by his father, Robert ‘Chorri’ palaces.

“I am very happy for the call, but also very sorry because in the last game my son had with binationalin the first 15 minutes he had a little discomfort in his leg and that did not allow him to finish the match”, lamented the icon of the Peruvian team in dialogue with radio Ovación.

It may interest you: Peruvian team: Brandon Palacios does not want to be remembered only as the son of ‘Chorri’

However, the former soccer player indicated that the medical staff of the ‘bicolor’ He has been working on the recovery of his son, so that he can be considered by the technical command. “They are trying to get him to recover so that Juan Reynoso can use it. Hopefully everything goes well and he can recover soon, but unfortunately he will have to wait for the next call if he is given “.

the idol of Sporting Cristal He also referred to how he will support his offspring in case he is excluded from both the microcycle and the final payroll of the date FIFA. “You have to try to calm him down more than anything, because imagine, being summoned, fighting so much and at the oven door you get injured or an injury does not allow you to continue, anyone would be greatly affected. I am trying to motivate him, to encourage him so that he can continue with the high level that he has been showing”, she commented.

Sporting Cristal plays on Thursday, March 16, against Argentina Hurricane in the return of the last key prior to the group stage of the Libertadores Cup 2023 and after the 0-0 draw achieved as a visitor, Roberto Palacios is confident of getting the pass to the next instance.

It may interest you: Peruvian national team: Carlos Zambrano praised the virtues of Gianluca Lapadula and described him as a “difficult” striker

“A good first part of the objective that they want to achieve has been achieved, which is to continue in the Copa Libertadores. The hardest part is playing away from home and getting a draw is a very important result and Cristal has already achieved it. Now he has to round off here at home with the fans and what a beautiful frame he is going to give”.

The five-time national champion with the ‘brewer’ (1991, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2002) confirmed his presence tonight at the National Stadium of Lima. “Yes, I go to the stadium to support the team that I love so much, where I gave myself so much time, I enjoyed so much, I gave and they gave me so much. Time passes, the directors, but the affection for the institution will never change ”.

‘Chorri’ Palacios won five national titles with Sporting Cristal. (Andean)

precisely, the Sporting Cristal vs Hurricane for Copa Libertadores will be the last match that will host the ‘colossus of José Díaz’ in 2023, due to spare parts for the U-17 World Cup that will be organized this year in our country. Due to this, the Peruvian team will play the first dates of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the monumental stadium. Roberto Palacios referred to this forced change.

“The first option will always be the Nacional because of history and who wouldn’t want to play in the Nacional, but the Monumental is also good, it’s very beautiful and has a lot of capacity. I always wanted to play on that field because it was a beautiful stadium. There is no problem, we have already played against Brazil at the Monumental and we have drawn, it does not happen that the stadium is ‘salty’, that is a lie ”, he concluded.