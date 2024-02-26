PETA rejects Bad Bunny’s performance in Utah with a horse

MIAMI.- Bad Bunny doesn’t stop After deciding that 2023 would be a year to focus on other aspects of his life, beyond the professional sphere; The urban artist decided to return to the stage in 2024 with his tour Most Wanted Tour. However, a presentation by the Puerto Rican in Utah aroused the annoyance of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

It all happened on February 21, when Bad Bunny went out to meet his audience again at the Delta Center in Utah, putting on a horse, referring to his album Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow (2023).

Although for many the staging was extraordinary, for others not so much. Videos of the moment circulated on networks, material that PETA shared on its platforms to denounce and reject the mistreatment that the horse received being exhibited at said event.

“We are not okay with this irresponsible act. Bad Bunny, why did you think it was a good idea to expose a horse to the noise, lights, fog and screams of thousands of people? The horse seems stressed and clearly does not want to be there,” reads the statement issued by the activists on Instagram.

PETA Call

The organization then asked the artists not to include animals in their shows. “Please do not include animals in your shows. They want to live in peace and not be used for your show.”

After PETA’s complaint, Internet users and activists also joined the claim and rejected the Puerto Rican’s use of a horse for his concert, exposing that sound and lights stress animals.

“PETA, thank you for calling them out! It’s crazy that so many people try to normalize these types of acts! Animals are not ours to use for entertainment!”, “Animals are not objects. It’s that simple”; “People want to see horses go to a ranch where they live freely! Stop using those who have no voice to entertain yourself!” were some of the comments that flooded the networks.

So far, it is unknown if Bad Bunny contacted the organization. On their platforms, the interpreter has not commented.