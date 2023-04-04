“Peter, wake up!” Iris Klein is in complete despair

tz stars

From: Luke Einkammerer

Split

Angry words from Iris Klein to her ex Peter are again hailing on social media. The reason for this is his loyalty to Yvonne Woelke.

Mallorca – Forget and forgive are apparently foreign words for Iris Klein (55). Because although she had announced countless times that she would let the affair drama with her husband Peter (55) and his alleged lover Yvonne Woelke (41) rest, she constantly fires against the two on social media. Now she desperately appeals to her ex – because he is still on Yvonne’s side.

“When friends become enemies”: Peter Klein stands behind Yvonne Woelke

On Wednesday (March 29), the YouTuber Denny Peletier and the influencer Betti Orth shared online chat histories that are said to have come from Yvonne Woelke. In it, the “Unter Uns” actress apparently pulls over Iris and Betti and suggests that the events of the past few weeks and months have been threaded in their favor. Although Yvonne asserts that the news is fake, the damage has already been done – and Iris Klein responds with a tearful video message.

From “beautiful” to “disfigured”: German celebrities before and after their cosmetic surgery View photo gallery

The fact that Yvonne Woelke is portrayed in such a negative light goes against the grain of Peter Klein. “When supposed friends become enemies or enemies join forces … What should you call it when you suddenly no longer understand the world?” He vents his anger in his Instagram story. He condemns the publication of the alleged chats and states that they have “unleashed public hysteria and opinion-making.”

The trained painter makes no secret of whose side he is on: “Personally, I will not believe these reports and will continue to be loyal to and behind Yvonne, as I have done up to now.”

Iris Klein – more than just “the mother of…” Iris Klein is tired of being labeled “the mother of…”. After all, the mother of Daniela Katzenberger and Jenny Frankhauser herself can look back on an eventful career in reality TV. These are the most important stages of her show life: “Big Brother” (2010), “I’m a star – get me out of here!” (2013), “Celebrity Shopping Queen” (2013), “The summer house of the stars – fight of Celebrity Couples” (2020), “The Festival of Reality Stars – Who is the Lightest Candle?” (2021), “Battle of the Reality Stars – Shipwreck on Dream Beach” (2022).

“I was right from the start”: Iris Klein fires against Ex Peter on Instagram

Although Yvonne Woelke vehemently denies the authenticity of the chat history, Iris Klein seems to have a different opinion. “Peter, finally wake up!” She writes in her Instagram story, “I was right from the start.” Daniela Katzenberger’s (36) mother, who is known for documenting her emotional world with symbolic sayings and pictures, adds her Lines add the image of a donkey – whatever that may mean.

Because of reconciliation: Iris Klein follows Peter on Instagram because he sticks with Yvonne Woelke. © Screenshot/Instagram/iris_klein_mama_, Screenshot/Instagram/peterklein_official (photo montage)

Whether the chaotic back and forth between Yvonne Woelke and the Kleins will ever come to an end – who can say. In any case, all those involved do not seem to be interested in a reconciliation for a long time. Iris Klein recently sent shower photos with Peter to Yvonne Woelke. Sources used: Instagram/peterklein_official, Instagram/iris_klein_mama_