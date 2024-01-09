Petro announces trip to Chile in search of Colombia recovering the Pan American Games venue

BOGOTA.- The Colombian president Gustavo Petro announced on Tuesday that he will travel to Chile as part of a plan to try to recover the headquarters of the Pan American Games 2027 which the country lost last week for failing to comply with the payments agreed with Panama Sports.

His objective, as he said in a statement to the press, is to meet with Neven Ilic the president of Panam Sports, which has its office in the city of Santiago, as well as with the Olympic Committee of said country that hosted the Pan American last year.

The president assured that they have eight million dollars available and ready to transfer, for the granting of rights to Panama Sportsin case the sports organization agrees to return the headquarters to Colombia.

His statements occur after attending an extraordinary meeting at the presidential palace in Bogotá with the mayor of Barranquilla, the city that had been selected as the venue for the continental competitions. The governor of Atlántico, the department where the Caribbean city is located, also attended; the Minister of Sports, for being the portfolio in charge of the millionaire payments; and the president of Colombian Olympic Committee.

Pan American Games 2023.jpg The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, walks next to the mascot of the Pan American Games, Fiu, upon arrival at the event that marks 100 days until the start of the fair at the La Pintana sports center in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday 12 July 2023. AP Photo/Esteban Félix

He Panam Sports Executive Committee decided last Wednesday to withdraw the headquarters of the next Pan American to Barranquilla for “innumerable breaches” in the contract, despite having accepted last year an extension in the payment terms proposed by the Colombian government.

Petro justified what happened due to non-compliance by the previous governmentadded to the lack of knowledge of the “procedures” and the fears of some of its current officials of transferring the millionaire sum in December of last year.

With plan in place:

The plan that the Colombian government drew up to recover the headquarters includes lobbying the presidents of other countries or their respective Olympic committees.

“All the ambassadors of Colombia in America are already notified to make the respective contacts… a very important one is the United States Olympic Committee”Petro added.

The president also said he had given instructions to establish an investment schedule until 2027. in a public policy document that seeks to guarantee resources.

Colombia was host of the Panamerican Games in 1971, with Cali as its headquarters, and in 2027 it hoped to once again host the largest multidisciplinary sporting event on the continent.

The president of Colombia On Friday he sent a letter to the directors of Panama Sports in an attempt to reverse the decision, expressing its “will and commitment” to overcome “any obstacle”, without specifying how it could remedy the missed payments.

No luck for Colombia:

The attempts to Colombia to reverse the decision have not borne fruit and Panama Sports sent a letter that same day to all the countries that make up the organization indicating that a new process has been opened and they are invited to participate again to apply to host the fairs.

The Minister of Sports of Colombia, Astrid Rodriguez, has explained that the country did not make the agreed payment on time in 2022, which is why it asked Panama Sports an extension in the deadlines that was accepted: they would pay four million dollars on December 30, 2023 and another four million on January 30, 2024.

However, in December they did not make the payment due to lack of “cash flow” and they informed Panama Sports that the eight million dollars would turn over in January.

The loss of the Pan American For Barranquilla, it has generated questions about the government among its opponents and supporters, as well as a request from the Attorney General’s Office to the Minister of Sports to provide explanations for what happened.

The Colombian Luis Alberto Morenomember of the International Olympic Committeeagreed to serve as an intermediary to advocate for the recovery of the Pan American for Barranquilla at the call of the mayor of the city, Alejandro Char.

For Moreno it is “essential” that the government present Panama Sports an action plan with key investment milestones to show your commitment and “recover the credibility and trust that the country has lost”, as he noted on Monday from his X account, formerly Twitter.

