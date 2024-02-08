Petro sympathizers try to access the Supreme Court

BOGOTA.- In the context of a day of demonstrations led by union organizations in support of Gustavo Petro In Colombia, a group of protesters tried to enter the headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice from Colombia.

Concentrated mainly in Bogotá, the protesters mobilized amid tensions between the Executive and the Attorney General’s Office, which will be led by Francisco Barbosa until next February 12, according to the review NTN 24 .

Security at the Supreme Court

The headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice was surrounded by a strong security device to avoid disturbances during the protests called for this day. Images captured the moment when several people tried to open the protective bars with the intention of entering, while other protesters tried to contain them.

Embed – Urgent: the judges of the Supreme Court of Justice are under siege at this hour. Protesters blocked the entrances. The situation is very serious. pic.twitter.com/OhXRxv85Jo — Vicky Davila (@VickyDavilaH) February 8, 2024

The protesters are asking that the election of the next Attorney General be carried out by the Supreme Court of Justice, arguing that this would prevent Martha Mancerawho currently serves as deputy prosecutor, holds the position on an interim basis until the final selection.

“We are experiencing a very difficult situation in this country, we have a prosecutor who is more allied with the bandits (…) a prosecutor who wants to delay his replacement process”Alexander Chala, a retired former military man who marched to the central Plaza de Bolívar, told AFP.

In the midst of the mobilizations, the Supreme Court of Justice carried out a vote that did not reach the necessary majority of 16 votes in favor of one of the candidates to elect the new prosecutor. As a result, the vote will be repeated on February 22. Mancera will remain in charge on an interim basis until then.

“We met under normal conditions. We advanced the voting for the election of the attorney general; we did two rounds of voting and no candidate reached the necessary votes,” the president of the Court, Gerson Chaverra, told the media.

Source: With information from NTN24 and AFP