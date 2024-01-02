Petro’s proposal to finance the ELN finds rejection in Colombia

BOGOTA.- The Ombudsman of Colombia Carlos Camargo, rejected the president’s proposal Gustavo Petro to pay illegal armed groups to stop committing crimes and asked the president to establish a “clear and immovable position” in line with respect for human rights.

“The pockets of Colombians should not be the checkbook of armed structures outside the law,” said Camargo, adding that “reducing freedom to a transaction and accepting it would be annulling respect for human dignity.”

In his statements, Camargo referred to the peace process being carried out by the government of his country with the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN), which has not yet culminated in an agreement while this group continues to commit crimes.

“It cannot be the State that finances illegal armed groups, much less if they have not completed and brought to fruition a peace process,” said the Ombudsman, who stated that “we will continue as a human rights institution insisting on our calling: human life has no pecuniary value, The freedom of people cannot be commercialized, the right to life of human beings is non-negotiable“, reported Semana.com.

Camargo considered that if financing is granted to the armed groups and they are asked in exchange to stop committing crimes, it would be accepting the proposal made by the ELN leader, Antonio García, according to which the government would finance the ceasefire. In his opinion, that would be very negative for Colombia.

“By becoming a bargaining chip, the more serious the threat, the higher the price for returning freedom to those in captivity,” he said.

For this reason, Camargo urged President Petro to “have a clear and immovable position, bound by respect for human rightsas a basic condition for access to a negotiation that favors Colombians.”

On December 29, Petro urged armed groups to lay down their weapons while the Government committed to investing in possible financing so that they do not continue committing crimes.

“That is the path that I believe is that of peace. I would say to the armed groups, everyone: listen, let’s make a pact with the Government. Let the people decide. That would be my opinion, let the people decide what the guidelines are, how much money to invest,” Petro said during a visit to Arauca.

The president assured: “the State is committed to providing the money and the armed groups are committed to ensuring that the rifle rusts, period. We won’t kill each other again. “We are going to jointly build prosperity, they can be cooperative members of cocoa, chocolate, livestock, whatever we want.”

The ELN commander said in late December that an agreement to suspend kidnappings of civilians for ransom will only be honored if the government keeps its promise to fund projects that can provide alternative sources of income to the group’s members.

In a column published on Christmas Day, García alleged that Colombian officials and journalists had misinformed the public on December 17, when they announced that the guerrillas had agreed to end the kidnappings if the ceasefire with the government in Colombia was extended. 2024.

García said that while such an agreement was reached during a recent round of peace negotiations held in Mexico City, the government had also agreed in the negotiations to create a commission that would find ways to finance the peace negotiations and the current cessation. of the fire, and determine what type of activities will be funded.

García wrote that public funds for the ceasefire should be tied to the suspension of kidnappings.

“Peace is not for only one party to win, but for everyone, especially the entire country,” he wrote.

The conflict between the government and the ELN dates back to the 1960s. The largest guerrilla group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), reached a peace agreement with the government in 2016, but the ELN still has between 2,000 and 4,000 members in Colombia and neighboring Venezuela.

The current negotiations between both sides began in November 2022. While they produced a six-month ceasefire that ends on January 30, there has not been much progress on other fronts.

Colombia’s Defense Ministry said the group has at least 38 people kidnapped.

