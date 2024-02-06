Philadelphia Eagles to play first NFL game of season in Brazil

LAS VEGAS -. Philadelphia Eagles They will be local in the first game of the NFL regular season in Brazil on Friday, September 6, one day after the opening match of the 2024 season Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday.

Goodell talked about betting, referees, diversity, the Rooney rule and much more during a nearly hour-long news conference before players and coaches from the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego 49ers Francisco, will meet with the media on the opening night of the Super Bowl.

Goodell struck the note when he said the Eagles will play in Sao Paulo, Brazil, against a team to be named. It will be the first time in 54 years that the NFL will play a game on the Friday night of its opening weekend. The Los Angeles Rams hosted the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, September 18, 1970.

The match will be played at the Corinthians Arena, home of the Brazilian team SC Corinthians. The stadium hosted games in the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games. The Eagles’ opponent and start time will be announced when the 2024 schedule is released in the spring.

Five international matches will be held in the regular season in 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium in London will host games from the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Cikings. The Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium as part of a multi-year commitment to Great Britain.

The Carolina Panthers will play in Munich, Germany, at the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich.

Source: AP