Photo Hebdo: a week of news in pictures

Saturday April 1, the 20 Hours of France 2 invites you to come back, in photos, to the news of the past week.

A gleam in the sky, while on earth, the elements are unleashed and even engulf the lampposts in Saint-Malo (Ille-et-Vilaine), where high waves like houses have broken. The breath of revolt in Iran is embodied by the serious face of a young woman, without a veil, posing in the middle of a crowd. The author of the photo was sentenced to two years in prison. Revolution in the street, but also on the plate. A mammoth meatball could be made. It is the creation of a laboratory from a protein thousands of years old. It is not yet known if eating it is safe.



A dinosaur skeleton sold for several million euros

67 million years old, a skeleton of T-Rex will be put on sale, with a starting price between 6 and 8 million Swiss francs. Pound is she alive. This mare brings comfort to people in a retirement home in the Jura. The endless gold of rapeseed fields, immortalized in paintings by Chinese students. An abyss larger than life.