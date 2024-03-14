Photo scandal shows how difficult it is for the monarchy to control speech

LONDON.- He scandal on Photo familiar to Kate, princesa of Wales, is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and the British royal family.

It is also a sign of how difficult it is for the monarchy to control its own speech in the age of social media.

Social media has empowered royals to curate their public image in new ways, royal historian Ed Owens said in a recent interview. But they have also ceded significant power to the end user. And that end user… wants greater understanding, greater intimate detail about exactly what has happened behind closed doors.

The palace broadcast the image of Kate and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on Sunday to mark Mother’s Day in Britain. A family snapshot taken, the palace said, by Prince William. The image was apparently intended to calm speculation about Kate’s health, nearly two months after she underwent abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition.

Agencies remove the photo

But within hours, The Associated Press removed the photo over concerns that it had been digitally manipulated in a way that did not meet AP photographic standards. For example, she contained an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand with the sleeve of her sweater. Other major agencies, such as Getty, Reuters, AFP and the British PA also retracted.

Kate apologized on Monday. In a statement on social media, she expressed her apology for any confusion the family photograph had caused.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, asks March 11, 2024 for having manipulated a family photo.

The royal family is under intense scrutiny because King Charles III has also had to cancel public engagements while undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. Charles’s relative candor about his diagnosis marked a new departure for the usually secretive royal family.

Reaction of the British press

Both the online and traditional media conversation in the UK were dominated by what the Daily Mirror described as the image of chaos and Daily Mail called a public relations disaster for the royals.

The tabloid The Sun came to the princess’s defense with a cover that proclaimed: Fire Kate. The tabloid said that trolls Social media hacks, idiotic conspiracy theorists, and media critics were bullying the future queen.

The royals have for years had an uneasy relationship with the media in Britain, where they are considered an uncomfortable hybrid between celebrities and taxpayer-funded public property.

Decades ago, it was possible for the royal family to exercise control. In the 1930s, the romance between King Edward VIII and the twice-divorced American Wallis Simpson was front-page news in the United States, but was barely mentioned in Britain until the king abdicated to marry the woman he loved.

The age of deference gave way to the age of celebrity, and with it the pressure on royals to be open and engaging, glamorous but affable, all while maintaining the dignity of a 1,000-year-old institution.

