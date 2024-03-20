Photographer Annie Leibovitz urges not to be afraid of the use of artificial intelligence

PARS.- The clebre photographer Annie Leibovitz invites us not to be timid before the irruption of artificial intelligence and learn to use these new tools at the service of the until “This doesn’t worry me at all,” Leibovitz says in an interview with AFP.

This Wednesday, Annie Leibovitz will be named a foreign associate at the Academia French Fine Arts by Brazilian photographer Sebastio Salgado.

“We have a new palette of tools at our disposal to arrive at new forms of presentations. We must not be timid. With each technological progress, there are hesitations, concerns. We simply have to take the step and learn to use them. Photography itself “It’s not real. It’s art,” he argues. “I am a portraitist, I like conceptual things, Photoshop, all the tools available.”

“In journalism, there is a code. You can’t play with what you see. Although there is a point of view, when they decide where they will take the photo, in what frame,” says the 74-year-old photographer, who has photographed celebrities such as Queen Elizabeth II, Barack Obama, Serena William or Kim Kardashian.

His snapshots of historical moments, such as the takeoff of Richard Nixon’s helicopter from the White House in 1972, have gone around the world. She also bears his signature image of a naked John Lennon hugging Yoko Ono.

His career began in 1970 with Rolling Stone magazine. Since the early 1980s, Leibovitz expanded her repertoire with work for Vanity Fair, Vogue, and independent projects.

His last work Wonderland, published in 2021, reviews five decades of fashion photography.

“A great honor”

This Wednesday, during his appointment at the Palace of the Institute of France, the editorial director of Vogue magazine, Anna Wintour, will present him with his academic sword.

“It is a great honor, but it is an even greater honor for photography,” says Leibovitz, for whom: “the Academy arrived late to photography.”

“It is a new art for her, she welcomed a photographer into her bosom for the first time in 2004,” she says. “I like to be behind the camera, not in front. But there is a moment when you realize that you have to overcome a stage and be there for the next generation of artists and photographers. After more than 50 years of career in photography “I think it fits,” he says.

The bank of the Seine where the Institute of France is located brings back memories for the veteran photographer.

“When I was studying photography, (French photographer Henri) Cartier-Bresson was one of my heroes. So being here, a few steps from the New Bridge that he loved to photograph so much, means something to me,” he confides.

While the American artist lived in Paris with the writer Susan Sontag, her companion from the late 1980s until her death in 2004: “we passed (in front of the France Institute) all the time. I didn’t know what this building was. Probably, Susan yes,” he explains.

FUENTE: AFP