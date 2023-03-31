Photoshop vs. Gimp: Which tool for which user?

Color and tonal corrections

Stamping work against bumps

Select and release

Select subject

Conclusion and table



Photoshop is the industry standard, and has been for three decades. But Adobe charges a lot of money for its professional software, which can now only be subscribed to. Gimp, on the other hand, is open-source and completely free. But can the tool keep up with the top dog? So can users save themselves the expensive subscription? On the other hand, Gimp users regularly ask themselves whether they should spend money to get rid of Gimp’s peculiarities.

Both apps have their strengths and weaknesses. What they have in common is that professional image processing is possible with them. Although Photoshop’s range of functions is significantly larger, Gimp catches up with every update – and not every feature is mature. A clear advantage as well as an important unique selling point of Photoshop is the optimal cooperation with the Adobe tools Acrobat, InDesign and Illustrator.

The only question is to what extent the many additional functions of Photoshop can be used for classic image processing really are necessary. Because Gimp also has its strengths: the current version 2.10 in particular provides powerful tools and options. Depending on the filter, it supports 16-bit or 32-bit color depth per channel, which means that the tool has caught up with modern image processing programs. Whether it has to be Photoshop or Gimp is actually enough – that can be determined using an exemplary workflow that contains the most important image processing tasks. For this comparison, we chose extensive portrait retouching, which we carried out in parallel with both programs. The versions are the basis Gimp 2.10.32 and Photoshop CC 2023 (24.1.1).