Pichetto stated his intentions to expand Together for Change and invited Espert

In the middle of the electoral context and full of rumors about possible candidacies and alliances between parties, Miguel Angel Pichettowho was a vice-presidential candidate for Together for Change (JxC) in 2019 and is currently the National Auditor General, stated that “To move the country forward you have to talk to Count Dracula”.

In this way, in dialogue with Radio Con Vos, he explained that “after Macri’s decision new leaders necessarily have to appear and, quickly, the construction of a program”.

In turn, he added that it would not hurt to include new forces within the coalition: “I do not see a bad thing that Espert competes within Together for Change. Milei no, he is a candidate from his own space and continues to uphold his disruptive discourse.” It should be noted that last week, the leader of Avanza Libertad offered an alliance with JxC, with the aim of competing in the province of Buenos Aires under the name of “Together for Freedom and Change”.

As for the reality facing the country and the upcoming strong electoral campaign, he stressed that “to make a mistake would be to commit discursive mistakes. You have to build a message of hope and that message has to be in the hands of politics, not the economy“.

Lastly, he again warned about Kirchnerism and admitted that “the figure of Cristina Kirchner in the province of Buenos Aires is important and continues to gravitate”.