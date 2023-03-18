Pierre Palmade: a man at the heart of the investigation into child pornography sentenced in another case

The man was tried on Friday in Paris for possession, offer or transfer, acquisition of narcotics – laundering of drug trafficking and tax evasion – and concealed work. He was convicted for all of these facts but released from the drug transport charges.

Fabien F., 36, was sentenced Friday to 2 years in prison, one of which was probationary, at the Paris court. He was tried for possession, offer or transfer, acquisition of narcotics – laundering of drug trafficking and tax evasion – and concealed work, according to our information.

He was convicted for all of these facts but released from the drug transport charges. The man was also heard by the Brigade for the Protection of Minors, as part of the investigation opened for child pornography against Pierre Palmade.

The rest of the sentence, twelve months therefore, will be served at home under house arrest under an electronic bracelet. As part of his probationary suspension, he must respect various obligations over a period of two years: obligations of care, work and to reimburse the public treasury up to 5000 euros.

If he does not respect these obligations, he therefore risks a twelve-month incarceration, in this case the revocation of his one-year reprieve.

Evenings between January 2022 and January 2023

Justice accused Fabien F. of having organized evenings in Paris between January 2022 and January 2023 where drugs were consumed in large quantities (3MMC, GBL, Ketamine), within the framework of chemsex evenings, with a dozen of men in a Parisian apartment.

Beyond the offenses related to the consumption of narcotics, justice also accused him of having enriched himself within the framework of the organization of these evenings, and of not having declared these activities to the tax authorities. The entrance fee for these evenings was 10 to 30 euros.

At the helm, sometimes in tears, the man said “never to have enriched himself with these evenings” but to have wanted to clear his head after the health crisis and the isolation he experienced during this period. He asked the president not to return to prison and admitted to suffering from addiction and wanted to treat himself for it.

Fabien F. had already been in pre-trial detention at the Health prison for these facts, a week and a half in total. A detention which had gone very badly, he declared at the bar, “because of his homosexuality”.

Finally, Fabien F. and his lawyer Maitre Andrea Ferrer explained the “difficult” life course of the 36-year-old man. The latter has not heard from his mother for several months, did not know his father and his violent stepfather was. He had a difficult childhood living in foster care.

Heard in the context of an investigation opened against Palmade

Fabien F. was heard by the Brigade for the protection of minors, as part of the investigation opened for child pornography against Pierre Palmade. He had provided investigators with video material as part of this investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office.

None child pornography content or file was found in the digital devices (computers, tablets, etc.) seized from the actor’s two homes in Paris and Cély-en-Bière (Seine-et-Marne) during searches on February 19 and 20.

Investigation, opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office for “possession of child pornography images” and entrusted to the Brigade for the Protection of Minors (BPM), continues however.

The prosecution now has ten days to appeal. Fabien F. and his lawyer Maitre Andrea Ferrer will not appeal this decision, believing that they are “satisfied with the decision and have escaped the warrant of deposit”.