Pierre Palmade remains under judicial supervision, with a ban on leaving the hospital

The investigating chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal decided on Tuesday March 14 to keep Pierre Palmade free under judicial supervision, in the investigation into the road accident he caused under the cocaine, his state of health having been deemed incompatible with detention. The comedian, however, is prohibited from leaving the hospital where he is.

Pierre Palmade had been placed in pre-trial detention on February 27, but never physically entered prison, having been locked on his hospital bed on which he was being treated. The Melun investigating judge, in charge of the investigation, had acceded eight days ago to a request for release made by the 54-year-old comedian. A decision that the prosecution immediately appealed.

Other investigations in progress

On February 10, on a departmental road in Seine-et-Marne, Pierre Palmade was driving a car that hit a vehicle coming in front. In addition to the actor, the accident left three seriously injured: a 38-year-old man, his 6-year-old son and his 27-year-old sister-in-law, who lost the baby she was expecting after the collision.

In police custody, Pierre Palmade, plagued for decades with drug addiction problems, admitted to having consumed cocaine and synthetic drugs before driving, according to the Melun prosecution. He was indicted for homicide and involuntary injuries by driver having used narcotics in a state of legal recidivism.

In addition to this case, there are investigations into the possession of child pornography images, launched after a report was made to the police. At this stage, no charges have been brought against the comedian in this case.