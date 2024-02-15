Pilar Rubio shows Sergio Ramos’s gift for Valentine’s Day: I have no words

For several months now the names of Sergio Ramos y Pilar Rubio They have been seen gracing the covers of gossip magazines amid rumors of a crisis due to the lack of images together, especially on important dates such as birthdays.

However, every time they have been asked, they themselves have denied it, and even left signs that they were going to finish 2023 together. And, now, on a key date, such as Valentine’s Daythey have once again shown that they are still completely in love with each other.

They have done it through social networks, specifically on Instagram, where both protagonists have shared the gift from Sergio Ramos on February 14, a large bouquet of red roses. Today we are not together, but we are always close. I love you madly, my love, wrote the Sevilla footballer in his profileaccompanied by the theme of Always, by Bon Jovi, one of the presenter’s favorites.

Enlarge The publicacin of Sergio Ramos with his gift from San Valentin to Pilar Rubio.

For her part, the television presenter wanted to immortalize the detail through a post on her Instagram profile. You never cease to amaze me, my love. I have no words. I love you madly today and alwayshe wrote in the caption.

Related news

A series of images with which Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio demonstrate that Their relationship is going from strength to strength.and that there is no crisis that has been rumored in recent months.

For sale his mansion in La Moraleja

A piece of news that comes after the putting one of his mansions up for sale in Madrid. This is the luxurious house in La Moraleja, where both have lived for several years with their four children (Sergio, Marco, Alejandro and Máximo Adriano), and which is valued at six million euros, as reported by Idealista, the real estate sales and rental portal where the house is located.